Increase for cash tolls on Oklahoma turnpikes takes effect

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is reminding drivers that the third and final toll increase takes effect Monday.

The planned increase only affects cash customers. Pikepass account holders rates will remain the same.

The toll increases were for the Driving Forward Program, announced by former Governor Mary Fallin in October of 2015, in order to fund major expansion projects throughout the state.

The first toll increase occurred March 1, 2017 for 12 percent, followed by a 2.5 percent increase on January 3, 2018. The final toll increase is 2.5 percent.

Click here for new toll rates.