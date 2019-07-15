The Oklahoma Opioid Trial is over as the judge will now take about a month to decide the verdict

Jason Momoa set to make appearance at Wizard World in Tulsa

Posted 1:10 pm, July 15, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 12: Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – “Games of Thrones” actor and iconic superhero Aquaman is set to make an appearance at the Wizard World convention this September.

The convention is set for September 6-8 at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center in Tulsa and Jason Momoa will appear on September 7.

He will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photos.

According to the Tulsa World, “Wizard World stages a series of pop culture conventions around the country and is hosting a show in Oklahoma for the sixth consecutive year.”

The Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center is located at 6808 S. 107th East Ave.

Click here for more information.

