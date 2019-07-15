× Local organization helping children by matching donations through August

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is raising money to help children thrive by matching donations dollar for dollar through August.

Sunbeam Family Services is raising $30,000 through the “Helping Children Thrive Match,” thanks to Tall Oak Midstream, and donations will be matched dollar for dollar through August 31 up to $5,000.

“We live in the land of opportunity, yet many of our neighbors are far from living the American Dream. Children in DHS custody are dreaming of safe, loving homes,” said Angie Doss, chief external relations officer at Sunbeam. “Parents living in poverty are dreaming of a better life for their children. Grandchildren being raised by their grandparents are dreaming of a new life with their loved ones. With your partnership, all of these dreams are possible.”

The organization says donations will help children learn, grow, thrive and dream big.

Click here to make a donation or call (405)609-8994.