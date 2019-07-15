Man arrested in Clinton after allegedly trying to steal woman’s truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Okla. - A man is behind bars after police said he tried to steal a woman’s truck at the Neptune Station in Clinton.

Glenda Hand is the manager at the gas station, and she said the suspect was acting odd when he first pulled up to the pumps.

“He acted kind of fidgety and nervous. He wanted to use the telephone, he said he left his keys and his wallet in Nashville, Tennessee,” Hand said. “I thought that was kind of strange.”

Shortly after that, Hand said one of her regular customers pulled up and left her truck running outside.

That’s when security camera video shows the suspect running outside and jumping in the driver's seat.

“He ran back out, and the door came open. He said, we noticed he was getting in her truck, and he was going to drive off,” Hand told News 4. “Thank goodness it wouldn’t go into gear, it’s kind of hard to get into gear. We’re all yelling at him 'Get out of her truck!'”

Hand said the man couldn’t get the truck in gear so he took off running, and that’s when she called the police.

“We responded units, set up a perimeter and attempted to locate him using a K-9,” Clinton Police Chief Paul Rinkel said. "That was unsuccessful but, a short time later, an officer spotted him going into the K-Mart store.”

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police told News 4 that the car he drove to the gas station has Tennessee plates. It hasn’t been reported stolen, but they are still investigating the case.