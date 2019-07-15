Men wanted in connection to deadly Bartlesville shooting turn themselves in

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Two men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Bartlesville turned themselves in over the weekend.

At around 8 a.m. on July 12, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of SE 8th St.

When police arrived, they found a man, 26-year-old Daniel Speck in the alley way with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Speck was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police they saw Speck talking to 23-year-old Dalton Taylor and 32-year-old Andrew Bowlin, who were in a white Chevy pickup.

Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot and then saw a white Chevy pickup leave the scene.

According to KJRH, Bowlin turned himself the night of July 12 and is cooperating with police. He has not been arrested.

Taylor turned himself in the next day.

The shooting remains under investigation.