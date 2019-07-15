Motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with vehicle near Luther

LUTHER, Okla. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident near Luther.

Officials say it happened near Highway 66 and Dobbs on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m.

Fire officials say a motorcycle and vehicle collided.

Initially, air transport was called to the scene, but it was canceled due to how serious the motorcyclist’s injuries were.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

