ODOT asking for input on “Long-Range Transportation Plan”

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input as they develop the 2020-2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan.

The plan will establish transportation policies and priorities for the next 25 years for various modes of travel and commercial freight movement in the state including highway; passenger and freight rail; public transit; bicycle and pedestrian; ports and waterways and airport access.

ODOT officials say the plan encompasses overall transportation priorities and goals.

“There is a lot of interest in infrastructure right now nationwide and it’s critical for ODOT to get input from every community in the state to help update Oklahoma’s transportation plan for the future,” ODOT Deputy Director Dawn Sullivan said.

The agency plans to use the public’s input to “to document the condition of the existing system, analyze future needs and trends, evaluate how to meet those needs and develop related strategies and policies for the next 25 years.”

ODOT will ask for the public’s input when Draft Plan recommendations are ready, which is expected to be in spring 2020.

Click here to find out more about the plan’s development, view past plans and sign up to receive more information throughout the process.

You can take a survey here until August 12.