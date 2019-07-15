ODOT asking the public to give input on future projects through survey

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s something you often hear others complain about – prioritizing highway projects.

Well, now is your chance to give your input on what you want to see happen over the next few years.

You had a chance to give a say on the projects happening today and now that chance is back once again for those taking place from 2020-2045.

“So, it’s a very long way out in the future but it seems like things get here before we know it,” said ODOT spokesperson Cody Boyd.

ODOT is asking for your input on future projects for all modes of transportation.

“Vehicles on the highway, trains, public transit, pedestrian, bicycles,” Boyd said.

It’s something they do every few years.

Previous surveys made bridges a priority.

Over the last decade or so, Oklahoma’s bridges have improved from some of the worst in the country.

“The public made it very clear that they were not very happy in that distinction,” said Boyd.

With limited resources and a lot to fix, ODOT officials say they have to prioritize their work.

“I think we’ve got more than a $10 million backlog just of improvements to the highway system alone beyond what we can possibly fund today,” said Boyd.

To take the survey, click here.

The deadline is August 12.