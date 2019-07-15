Officials issue warning about ticket scam for Scissortail Park opening concert

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many music fans might want to celebrate the grand opening of a new park with a concert, city leaders are warning fans about a scam that is targeting Oklahomans.

Last month, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced that Kings of Leon will perform during the grand opening of Scissortail Park.

“The opening of Scissortail Park is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for this city. I invite the people of Oklahoma City to come to Scissortail Park the last weekend in September for the free kickoff concert from Kings of Leon, as well as three days of music, food trucks and family activities. Our park is for everyone, and you are going to love it,” Holt said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The concert is free and open to all ages.

Now, city leaders warn that scammers are already trying to make money off of the upcoming concert.

On Monday, Scissortail Park posted a warning on its Facebook page about a ticket scam targeting concertgoers.

"If someone comments on your Kings of Leon post saying they have tickets to the concert but won't be able to use them please note that THIS IS SPAM! Please delete and report the user or message us and we'll report them. Please do not DM with these especially. There are no tickets for sale for this concert," the post read.

Officials say you can register online to say you are going, but tickets are not required for the concert.

Kings of Leon will be performing on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

For more information on the park, click here.