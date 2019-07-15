OHP: 18-year-old drowns in Fort Supply Lake

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Texas teen drowned in Fort Supply Lake over the weekend.

It happened Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Fort Supply Lake in Woodward County.

According to a trooper’s report, 18-year-old Mario Sebastian-Mejia, of Dalhart, Texas, was wading outside the swim beach area approximately 90 yards south of the boat ramp and about 50 feet east of the west shoreline.

A witness told OHP Sebastian-Mejia fell off a jetty wall, went under water and did not resurface.

His body was found just before 5 p.m. in five feet of water.