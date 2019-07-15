Oklahoma father faces child abuse charges for 4-month-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Johnny Tyler's 4-month-old grandson is in critical condition Monday at OU Children's.

“I’m mad, I’m frustrated, I’m hurt, I’m just a bottle of emotions," Tyler said.

Tyler's grandson was taken on July 5 to OU Children's with multiple broken bones.

“Two broken legs, a broken arm, six broken ribs and a punctured lung,” Tyler said.

Tyler said he was also suffering from brain swelling.

The baby's mother and father were arrested by Oklahoma City police at the hospital, on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Jason Martinez is now facing multiple child abuse charges.

“As a father, you don’t wanna believe it but, at the same time, I’m a rational thinker. I’m gonna let the facts speak for themselves,” Tyler said.

Both parents were staying with another couple at the time. Mariah Kessinger is appalled it could've been happening under her roof.

“I was like you’re kidding me, so you’re telling me that some of this happened in my house? Jason and Kendra acted normal, like nothing was happening,” Kessinger said.

Family said the baby boy was born three months early, so he has been fighting ever since he was born. After it all happened, Kessinger said she thinks he was supposed to be on oxygen.

Tyler said he's not sure if the baby was supposed to be or not.

“How is that baby not crying? I’m like because he didn’t have his oxygen and nobody here knew that he was supposed to be on oxygen,” Kessinger said.

Court documents show Martinez "admitted to grasping the baby's right leg and picking him up in a quick motion while changing his diaper." They go on to say he admitted, "during the most recent incident where he shook the baby, the baby stopped breathing for 2 to 3 minutes."

Martinez "did not seek medical attention for the victim during this."

Kessinger said she and her family were away all day for 4th of July and had no idea any of it was happening.

“What would’ve happened if I left my daughter with them? What would’ve happened if they stayed alone with my daughter?" she said.

Kessinger said, when she returned, she urged the couple to take their baby to the doctor, after they mentioned swelling in his leg. The entire time, she had no idea how serious his injuries really were.

“To have that many injuries as a child and not being able to cry because you don’t have the right amount of oxygen, it’s gotta be a personal hell for that baby,” she said.

Kessinger went on to say she wish she would've known or could've done more.

“I don’t want him growing up thinking it’s his fault,” she said. “I want him to know what love is. I want him to know what the right kind of care is.”

Tyler is just proud of his little fighter.

“I can’t help but just look for brighter future 'cause he’s doing better every day,” he said.

“My doors are always open for that kid. If he needs a home, if he needs a loving place to go, he’s always welcome here,” Kessinger said.

Martinez is scheduled to be in court July 22.

Court documents said the date was pushed back because the district attorney’s office is waiting on medical records for the baby. It also said Martinez may be involved in other criminal investigations.