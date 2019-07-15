The Oklahoma Opioid Trial is over as the judge will now take about a month to decide the verdict

Penn Square Mall hosts family-friendly event in honor of ‘Descendants 3’

Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family-friendly event will soon be taking over a local shopping mall to entertain kids of all ages.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27, Penn Square Mall invites the community to a ‘Descendants 3’ event that is designed for children.

During the event, kids will be able to participate in craft projects, enjoy a custom photo booth and other exciting games.

‘Descendants 3’ premieres Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. on the Disney Channel.  The Disney Channel movie features the teenage daughters and sons of Disney’s most infamous villains fighting to save the world.

 

