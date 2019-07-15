× Police identify man killed in NE Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Police responded to a shooting call near NE 25th and Prospect just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, two men kicked in the door of a home and shot two people.

A man, Marcus Huddleston, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and later released.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is the 44th homicide in Oklahoma City of 2019.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.