Police: Three in custody following chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people are in custody after an altercation at a convenience store in northwest Oklahoma City led to a chase.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven near NW 122nd and Penn just before 1 a.m. on an altercation between several people.

When an officer arrived, a vehicle fled the scene with three people inside.

The driver crashed the car into the garage door of a house, which is where the vehicle allegedly belonged, near NW 121st and Dewey.

All three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

