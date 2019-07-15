× Ten people hospitalized due to carbon monoxide leak in church van

MCPHERSON, KS. – Ten people on their way back to Oklahoma City had to be hospitalized due to a carbon monoxide leak inside a church van.

According to KWCH, the group was heading back to Oklahoma City from Kansas when it happened.

They pulled into a gas station, showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“First arriving crews found a church group traveling back to Oklahoma City inside the Burger King,” said McPherson Fire Chief Ty Wyssman. “Ten male patients were showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Additional EMS crews were requested from throughout the county and surrounding counties.

All ten, whose ages are unknown, were transported to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

“It is believed that the vehicle, which the group was utilizing for transportation had developed a mechanical issue in which carbon monoxide enter the vehicle cabin area,” Wyssman said.