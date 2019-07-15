× Theresa Caputo of TLC’s “Long Island Medium” set to perform in Tulsa this fall

TULSA, Okla. – Theresa Caputo of the TLC show “Long Island Medium” is set to perform in Tulsa later this year.

Caputo will share personal stories about her life and being a medium.

During “The Experience,” she will give healing messages to audience members about their loved ones who have passed away.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing,” Caputo said. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

“The Experience” is set for November 2 at 8 p.m. at River Spirit Casino Resort’s venue, Paradise Cove theater.

Tickets went on sale July 12.

