Tire blowout causes fatal Caddo County crash, OHP says

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – A tire blowout caused a crash in Caddo County over the weekend, claiming the life of an Oklahoma City man, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday, just after 5:15 p.m., on I-40, approximately six miles east of Hydro.

According to a trooper’s report, Rodrigo Miramontes-Jaquez, 36, of Oklahoma City, was driving westbound on I-40 when his vehicle had a blowout on the driver’s side rear tire, causing the vehicle to depart the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then “entered into a broadside before tripping and overturning an undetermined amount of times before coming to rest upright.”

Miramontes-Jaquez was taken to the hospital but died the next day from his injuries. His passenger was also taken to the hospital, but was medically cleared of having any injuries, officials say.

The report states the cause of the collision was due to a defective tire.