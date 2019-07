× USGS: 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded near Quinton

QUINTON, Okla. – An earthquake was recorded in Pittsburg County Monday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officials with the USGS recorded a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Quinton.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 28 miles northeast of McAlester, Oklahoma; about 122 miles east of Oklahoma City.

News 4 has not heard of any reports of damage.