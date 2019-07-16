Family of murdered Edmond man speaks out after two arrested in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two people were arrested today after 24-year-old Sawyer English was found shot dead in his home in late June.

Police say English was the target in a deadly love triangle that spanned across more than 1,200 miles.

"I still have compassion for these children who did this to my child,” Sawyer English’s mother Raquel Stafford said.

Sawyer English’s mother took to Facebook hours after hearing that two people were arrested in her son’s murder.

"Like jealousy causes people to kill people,” Stafford said.

Police say that jealous rage started after George Watson learned Lindsi Mayabb was having a relationship with English.

“We don't know the extent of that relationship and can't say if it was a friendship or beyond that,” Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department said.

The two allegedly drove to the 24-year-old’s home in the early morning hours of June 24th to shoot him through a window.

Police say multiple bullets hit English in the back.

"Their intent was to go on the run,” Wagnon said.

The alleged killers dropped off the map after the murder.

English’s body found days later after a welfare check when his co-workers said he didn’t show up to work all week.

Edmond PD got a tip from a mutual friend about where Watson and Mayabb were hiding.

“The two did go to Florida and that is where they were ever since,” Wagnon said.

Detectives tracked Mayabb down on an escort website in St. Augustine and set up an appointment to “meet her at a nearby hotel,” where she was offering “$250 an hour for sex.”

Mayabb also allegedly sent the undercover lawman a text saying, “anything goes” and “condoms are a must” in addition to offering discounts with a “referral program.”

Last week, investigators on the case uncovered evidence collected from the 24-year-old’s home including “a used condom in the trash” as well as “female panties under the bed” possibly to swab for DNA.

Sawyer’s father Mitch English recently moved to Florida after his time as a local news personality in Oklahoma City.

He told News 4 he doesn’t recognize either Watson or Mayabb.

“Somebody that he probably didn't even know either took his life,” Mitch English said. “I think had that person known him, I'm certain we wouldn't be talking right now,” Mitch English said.

Both Mayabb and Watson are charged with first-degree murder.

The two have a long history with the law in Oklahoma facing several felony drug charges in Oklahoma County.