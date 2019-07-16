× Angus McQueen, CEO of Oklahoma’s Ackerman McQueen, dies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Angus McQueen, CEO of Oklahoma City’s advertising agency Ackerman McQueen, has died. He was 74.

Ackerman McQueen released the following a statement on Facebook and Instagram,

Angus McQueen was a relentless champion of dreams. Dreams for his clients, dreams for his company and his employees, dreams for his hometown, Oklahoma City, and dreams for his country. He spent his career in earnest pursuit of those dreams, and in the process, raised the fortunes, the standards and the aspirations of everyone who joined him in that pursuit.

McQueen joined the agency in July 1973 as Vice President/Creative Director and was elected President and Co-Chief Executive in 1984 and CEO in 1987.

McQueen was also a writer/director with the U.S. Navy Office of Information in Washington, serving two years of active duty during the Vietnam War.

Ackerman McQueen is most known for its work with the National Rifle Association. Angus McQueen was the most senior creative executive in charge of their advertising relationship up until the time of his death.