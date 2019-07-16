Astronomy club hosting community star party to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing, and now you’ll be able to celebrate with the community.

The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on Saturday, July 20 with a community-wide star party along the Oklahoma River.

Club members will set up telescopes on the grounds of the Boathouse at 800 Riversport Drive and give visitors views of Jupiter, Saturn, star clusters, double stars and the moon shortly after 11 p.m.

Attractions at the Boathouse District will not be open for the evening, but all parking is free.

“Ours is a place for adventure, and it is fitting that we can help celebrate the golden anniversary of the greatest adventure in the history of space exploration,” said Mike Knopp, executive director of the Boathouse District.

Apollo 11 lifted off from Cape Canaveral on July 16, 1969. After Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon, Armstrong opened the hatch and became the first human to step on the moon.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma City Astronomy Club’s website.