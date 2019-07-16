× Edmond ballet students heading to Russia for intensive dance program

EDMOND, Okla. – Several Oklahoma ballet students are going halfway around the world to learn more about their craft.

Organizers say their journey began seven months ago when five Edmond students were accepted to the prestigious Ballet Heritage Summer Intensive three-week program in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Ballet Heritage Summer Intensive program is an annual event that features intensive training for ballet students 12-years-old and older. In addition to learning more about dance, the students will also have the ability to see some of Russia’s cultural spots.

16-year-old Lauren Heard, 14-year-old Mikenna Seale, 16-year-old Adelya Gosmanova, 15-year-old Mia Ray and 15-year-old Lillian Savage all train year-round with Lisa Webb at the Academy of Ballet and Theatre Arts in Edmond.

“It is a great honor for my students to receive acceptance into this elite international ballet intensive,” Webb said. “I will attend a concurrent program for teachers while in St. Petersburg. We are all thrilled to have this opportunity to be the first Oklahoma residents to attend Ballet Heritage.”

The dancers will all train six days a week with famous Vaganova Ballet Academy teachers. In their free time, they will also head to museums, churches, monuments and attend performances at the Mariinsky Theatre.