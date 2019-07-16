× EMSA issues second heat alert for Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY – Paramedics are warning Oklahomans about the extreme heat as they issue their second heat alert of the summer.

On June 27, EMSA issued the first Heat Alert after paramedics responded to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. During the first heat alert, paramedics responded to a total of 87 heat-related illness calls.

On Friday, EMSA lifted the heat alert since paramedics didn’t respond to as many heat-related illnesses.

Now, officials say that a second heat alert has been issued.

By 5 p.m. on July 16, officials said 11 people had called 911 after suffering the effects of the extreme heat.

Tips to help you stay healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA warns that no pets or children should be left in cars, even when the heat alert isn’t in effect. Temperatures can escalate quickly inside a vehicle.