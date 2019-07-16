× FEMA provides $13 million in disaster grants for Oklahoma homeowners

OKLAHOMA CITY – As many families continue to work to pick up the pieces after severe weather damaged homes and businesses across the state, government officials say millions of dollars have already been given to Oklahomans in need.

After storms caused severe flooding for many parts of the state, FEMA officials approved assistance for several Oklahoma counties.

So far, officials say more than $13.4 million in disaster grants has been approved for Oklahoma homeowners and renters who suffered losses due to being uninsured or underinsured.

Authorities say more than $11.5 million of that was to help people rebuild or repair their home and provide a safe place to stay right now. The other $1.8 million has been obligated for replacement of other damaged personal property not covered by insurance.

FEMA inspectors have already completed more than 3,437 home inspections in the 27 counties as of July 15.

Officials say the U.S. Small Business Administration has received 981 applications for low-interest disaster loans and has approved more than $22.2 million as of Monday. The National Flood Insurance Program has received 559 claims and approved $19.5 million.