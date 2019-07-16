× Grant bringing access to broadband internet to rural Oklahoma communities

Rural Oklahomans will soon have more access to high-speed internet following a grant from the FCC.

Officials say the state is getting more than $69 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband internet access.

According to officials with the FCC, the new push will impact more than 43,000 homes and businesses in more than 60 rural counties across the state.

The FCC says high-speed internet providers will start receiving those funds this month.