OKLAHOMA CITY – A puppy is now getting the treatment it needs after being taken in by an animal rescue.

This past weekend, Mutts Misfits Animal Rescue received a puppy with severe burns down her back.

Organizers at the rescue say they don’t know much about what happened to her in the past, but say she is very sweet and loves to snuggle.

“We hospitalized her immediately and she is now healing up in a foster home,” the rescue wrote on Facebook.