“He took an angel from us,” Family of woman killed in road rage crash speaks

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – The family of a woman is in shock after a deadly road rage incident claimed her life.

According to a trooper’s report, 52-year-old Ralph McEnnerney was traveling eastbound near Durant when he deliberately hit a second eastbound vehicle, pushing it into the westbound lane where it collided with a westbound vehicle.

“We had witnesses state it looked like they were racing. And it looked like these comments are consistent with it not necessarily they were racing, but one vehicle was trying to get away and the other was trying to catch up,” said Trooper James Reinecker.

Troopers say passengers in each of the two vehicles, 47-year-old Randy Kinyon, and 46-year-old Shelley Mayo, were killed in the crash. Four others were injured.

“I knew when we were at the hospital and they were taking so long to tell us anything, I knew it wasn’t good… I knew,” said Iona Pettit, Mayo’s daughter.

McEnnerney was not injured during the incident. OHP officials say McEnnerney was impaired by alcohol and left the scene before he was taken into custody.

KXII reports he was booked into jail on two complaints of murder, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

“I just hope he’s out there watching this and knows that he took an angel from us. That’s pretty much what she was, she was our angel,” Pettit said.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop E at (580)924-2601.