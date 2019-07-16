Horns Up and Down at Big 12 Media Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Texas took center stage on the second and final day of Big 12 Football Media Days. The day started out with a bit of shocking news by the Big 12.

Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of officials, said that if a player gives the horns down signal, they could be subject to a penalty. If a player decides to do that, then they must do it quickly and it can't be directed at any player. Burks said it might just be best to pull the move off on the opposing teams own bench area.

Burks said, "Like any play, there is a degree, who it's directed at. If they do it in their bench area, we're not going to look at it. It would be like any other celebration foul, so it has to be like any other foul we have."

Meanwhile, Sam Ehlinger hit the media portion of the day with the largest crowd of any player or coach at the event. Inevitably, the topic of Baker Mayfield and his comments came up. Mayfield said during an interview that he doesn't like him and he doesn't like me. Then proceeded to talk about his record in high school against Baker's alma mater.

Ehlinger didn't want to discuss the comments made by Mayfield on 107.7 The Franchise. The Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year was discussed by his head coach who said that Ehlingr uses those comments as motivation.

He wasn't the only quarterback discussed. OU transfer QB Austin Kendall has two years to play at his new school West Virginia and his new head coach, first year coach Neal Brown, says he's loved the way Kendall has transitioned to Morgantown.

"That's a difficult thing. I've done it as a player, going into a new situation" Brown said of Kendall. "I think he's done an excellent job of that. He's been paying attention by being a part of different groups and he's been hungry, he's been hungry in his approach. He has a chip on his shoulder that he wants to prove to college football and the Big 12 that he's capable of being a big player in this league."

Brian Brinkley and Nate Feken have a full recap of this and more in the stories above.