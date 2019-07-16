× Hot air balloons to take over skies in Muskogee during Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Visitors will be able to experience a unique sight at a fun festival next month.

The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning will take over historic Hatbox Field in Muskogee on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. The festival, which is now in its second year, will host dozens of balloon pilots and their crews. Many will be competing for the Oklahoma Hot Air Balloon Championship Governor’s Trophy.

“We are excited to be ballooning in Muskogee again and to bring the Oklahoma State championship to a wonderful city and a fabulous venue,” said Chris Sabia of Kansas City AeroSports, balloonmeister and event manager of the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning.

Festival-goers will experience luminous balloon glows both Friday and Saturday with many of the balloons inflated and lighting the festival grounds with a radiance of brilliant color.

Tethered rides will also be offered.

In addition to the hot air balloons, visitors can take part in food trucks, a kids zone, helicopter rides, live music and a 5K.

Admission will be $10 per car.