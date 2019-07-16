Judge overturns Oklahoma man’s conviction for 1990 murder

TULSA, Okla. – A man who has been in prison for more than two decades will soon be a free man.

Corey Atchison has been in prison since 1991 when he was convicted of the murder of James Warren Lane. He was sentenced to life in prison but always maintained his innocence, according to FOX 23.

Atchison’s attorneys say he was convicted on the testimony of one witness, who recently came forward and said he was coerced by the police into testifying against Atchison.

Attorneys also argue that two other teenagers testified saying that the police and a former prosecutor coerced them into falsely testifying.

On Tuesday, a judge overturned his conviction and determined “actual innocence” in his case.