Mature teen featured a second time still searching for a permanent family

OKLAHOMA CITY - One thing really stands out about Thomas; he's a complete gentleman.

He had the best manners and was always asking others what they needed, but he's also very tenacious.

Thomas is an active 15-year-old who loves basketball, baseball and soccer, and he doesn't mind pushing the limits of his comfort zone.

News 4 first met Thomas at Frontier City when he was just 11-years-old.

"I love everyone in the world because they're nice, just like my aunt and my grandma,” Thomas said.

He's grown up a lot and matured in the years since.

"And since then I feel like I've really changed. I've gotten better with God which is before I couldn't really hear him, but I feel like he's more telling me," Thomas said.

Thomas goes to church every Sunday and wants to continue that routine with an adoptive family.

"It's one of my favorite things to do when I'm feeling down or whenever I'm really upset,” Thomas said.

Thomas went into DHS custody six years ago. During that time, he's thought a lot about what he wants in a family.

"I'd rather have a mom and dad. It doesn't matter what race. If they have kids, then that's OK,” Thomas said.

This teen is desperately searching for parents who will love him unconditionally.

For more information on adopting Thomas, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

