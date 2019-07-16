Mayors behind MAPS share how it all started

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A program that has transformed Oklahoma City seemed like a bizarre concept when it first began.

"In most cities when a new mayor comes in, he rejects everything his predecessor did but we now have four mayors running where we built on what our predecessor did and really built on what he started,” Mayor Kirk Humphreys said.

These are the mayors that led the charge for MAPS 1, 2, and 3, which funded buildings, schools and even a canal.

"And I said but I got to tell you that canal is the craziest idea I've ever heard of. I couldn't imagine what that was going to be and I've been to Bricktown. I thought well that takes a lot of vision to see that. Well now I live on the canal in Bricktown," Mayor Mick Cornett said.

The new landscape of Oklahoma City and the man who spearheaded it all.

"Somebody asks you where you're from, you say 'well I'm from Oklahoma City.' They're proud of it now. 25 years ago, I don’t think they were so proud," Mayor Ron Norick said.

