Metro man arrested after leading police on pursuit with sleeping baby in back seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit with a sleeping baby in the back seat.

It happened on Sunday near NW 36th and Drexel.

That’s where 20-year-old Semaj Thomas allegedly led officers on a pursuit through a neighborhood, circling it several times.

At one point, Thomas came to a stop at an apartment complex near NW 38th and Hartford, let out a passenger who took off running and then took off again. He made the same loop around the block and then made his final stop at the apartment complex once again.

“What made it really unique was, when the officers walked up to check the car, there was a 14-month old child asleep,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Thankfully, the baby was not hurt.

According to a police report, Thomas told officers he didn’t stop because he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. His passenger was never caught.