Nonprofit organization helping military veterans transition to college during academic 'boot camps'

NORMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma university is teaming up with a nonprofit organization to help military veterans transition to college.

The Warrior-Scholar Project hosts immersive academic boot camps for enlisted military veterans who are transitioning from active duty military service to college.

The nonprofit organization is currently hosting a boot camp at the University of Oklahoma for a dozen students.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to host another Warrior-Scholar Project academic boot camp at University of Oklahoma in 2019,” said CEO Maura Sullivan. “The program at University of Oklahoma engages veterans at an all-too-critical transition point, addresses veterans’ misperceptions about college and builds their confidence through an intense academic reorientation.”

Organizers say this is the fourth year the program has been hosted at OU.

“This course was probably the best thing I’ve done for myself since I joined the Navy,” said Alec Shelton, University of Oklahoma WSP alumnus.

Officials say the program began in 2012 at Yale University with just nine participants. It has since grown to 18 of America’s top schools and will serve 275 veterans at boot camps across the country during the 2019 summer program.

“Our veterans bravely serve and OU is committed to providing resources that give them every chance of success to achieve their higher education goals. The Warrior-Scholar Project makes it possible for us to fulfill that promise,” said University of Oklahoma Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr.

Click here to learn more about the project.