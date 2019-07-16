Oklahoma research center playing major role in saving two endangered species

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A research center in the Sooner State is playing a major role in the recovery of two endangered birds.

The Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville is leading the way when it comes to the recovery of two of the most endangered birds in North America.

“People don’t realize, and people know about us nationally and internationally, but sometimes when things are happening right in your backyard, you don’t think it’s a big deal,” Audra Fogle, director of development at the center, told KJRH.

The center is working to revive the populations of the Attwater’s Prairie Chicken and Masked Bobwhite.

The Attwater’s Prairie Chicken is only found in coastal areas of Texas, but the center is currently housing chicks at an 80-acre facility.

The Masked Bobwhite, which is native to southern Arizona, is thriving at the center.

“The birds out in the wild tend to only have a 5 percent survival rate, so we are actually going to be putting out as many as possible, and our goal is about 2,000 birds,” Brittney Tayrien, aviculturalist, said.

The Sutton Center is currently home to about 25 percent of the world’s population of Masked Bobwhites.