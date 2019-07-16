OU Medicine offering a free concussion education

Posted 11:45 am, July 16, 2019, by

Concussions

OU Medicine’s Trauma Program and Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists are offering a free concussion education program.

Students will learn about sports-related traumatic brain injuries, and what to look for if your child or athlete may be suffering from a concussion.

Concussion Workshop details:

Tuesday, July 30th from 5:30-6:30pm in the Samis Auditorium, located in The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine, 1200 Children’s Ave.

Audience: Parents, teachers, coaches

Speaker: Pediatric Neurosurgeon – Dr. Naina Gross

Free – materials included – pre-registration preferred to have enough materials.

Click here for more information about the workshop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.