OU Medicine offering a free concussion education
OU Medicine’s Trauma Program and Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists are offering a free concussion education program.
Students will learn about sports-related traumatic brain injuries, and what to look for if your child or athlete may be suffering from a concussion.
Concussion Workshop details:
Tuesday, July 30th from 5:30-6:30pm in the Samis Auditorium, located in The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine, 1200 Children’s Ave.
Audience: Parents, teachers, coaches
Speaker: Pediatric Neurosurgeon – Dr. Naina Gross
Free – materials included – pre-registration preferred to have enough materials.