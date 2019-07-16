× OU Medicine offering a free concussion education

OU Medicine’s Trauma Program and Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists are offering a free concussion education program.

Students will learn about sports-related traumatic brain injuries, and what to look for if your child or athlete may be suffering from a concussion.

Concussion Workshop details:

Tuesday, July 30th from 5:30-6:30pm in the Samis Auditorium, located in The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine, 1200 Children’s Ave.

Audience: Parents, teachers, coaches

Speaker: Pediatric Neurosurgeon – Dr. Naina Gross

Free – materials included – pre-registration preferred to have enough materials.

