Police: Two people arrested in connection to Edmond man’s murder

EDMOND, Okla. – Weeks after an Edmond man was found dead in his home, authorities say they have now arrested two people in connection with his death.

Late last month, Sawyer English was unexpectedly found dead in his home after coworkers called the police when he didn’t show up for work for several days.

At the time, officials said his death was not the result of “natural causes.”

“It’s definitely crushing,” said Jake Storey, a close friend of English.

Last week, the Edmond Police Department released a statement that officially identified the 24-year-old, and called his death a homicide.

“It doesn’t make sense, that’s the biggest thing. Sawyer was never the kind of person to draw enemies,” said Storey.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Edmond police entered English's home and found him dead.

"They noticed what they believe to be three bullet entrance wounds in the back," the affidavit states.

In addition to seizing evidence of the murder from the home, investigators say they also seized cash, medical cannabis and a surveillance camera system from the house.

Now, officials with the Edmond Police Department say two people were arrested in connection to English's murder.

So far, authorities have not released the names of the suspects.

However, investigators say the suspects are a man and a woman, and they were taken into custody in Florida.