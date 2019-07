OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old Oklahoma City man.

Juan Pinon was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of SW 28th Street. He was wearing a blue and gray striped shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Officials said Pinon left on foot.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.