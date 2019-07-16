Sound Check: New KFOR Podcast launches with a focus on Oklahoma musicians

OKLAHOMA CITY- Sound Check is where you will meet Oklahomans in the music industry.

Meet songwriters, storytellers, as well as learn about popular venues and maybe some hidden treasures in the Sooner State.

Hear how the artists get their inspiration.

Episode 1:

When American Idol returned after a short hiatus, Savannah Oklahoma native and goat farmer Trevor McBane auditioned. He ‘wowed’ Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and ended up making it in the top 24 spot. While not the winner, 23-year-old McBane is using that momentum to further his musical career. He’s planning an EP, tour and talked to News 4 about the inspiration for his latest song “Tomorrow.”

You can more information about Trevor McBane at this link.

KFOR podcasts are downloadable now!