× Still want to see Hamilton? Digital lottery giving patrons chance to win $10 tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you weren’t able to get your hands on one of the hottest tickets of the year, you may still be in luck!

The buzz began last year when OKC Broadway announced that its 2019 lineup would feature ‘Hamilton,’ one of the most popular shows on Broadway right now.

“Hamilton” follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

‘Hamilton’ will be shown at the Civic Center Music Hall from July 30, 2019 through August 18, 2019.

Single tickets for Hamilton went on sale to the public on Friday, May 31 online and in person at the Civic Center Music Hall. Prices range from $70 to $185 for tickets. Officials say there will be a select number of $345 premium seats available for all performances.

If you don’t want to spend that much for tickets, you still have a chance to win tickets at a discounted rate.

Officials say a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on July 30. In all, 40 tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each.

Organizers say the digital lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 for the Tuesday, July 30 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ( http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

http://hamiltonmusical.com/app). You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM CT two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM CT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM CT the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Officials say patrons must be 18-years-old or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.