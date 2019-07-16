× Technology alerting Oklahomans about ‘ozone alert’ days

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s going to be hot across Oklahoma on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits in spots.

If you’re going to be outside, experts stress that you should wear sunscreen, and make sure you have water to drink. Also, spend time in the shade and wear light-colored clothing to stay a little cooler.

Officials warn that you should not leave your children or your pets in the car. Across the country, there have been 18 deaths from cases where children were left in hot cars.

As the summer heat really goes into effect, there is now a new way for Oklahomans to be informed about higher levels of ozone pollution.

You can now text OZONE to 5097 to receive ozone alerts via text message.

Ozone exposure is a health risk to everyone, but children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory issues are even more at risk.