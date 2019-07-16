Teenagers discover human remains along Oklahoma creek

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a group of teenagers found human remains in a nearby wooded area.

On Monday night, officials with the Tulsa Police Department say they were called to a creek near E. Pine St. and Memorial after teenagers looking for frogs in the creek found a human leg.

The teenagers told their parents, who then called the police, FOX 23 reports.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they also discovered a partial human skull nearby. Authorities say the remains are all skeletal and do not show any obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains, and will determine a cause and manner of death.