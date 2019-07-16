Thieves allegedly target storage unit business in the middle of the night

Posted 7:11 am, July 16, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Business owners are hoping for leads after they were targeted by thieves in the middle of the night.

Surveillance video at a storage unit business near Hefner and Broadway Extension captured two people breaking a lock on the business’ fence.

Officials say the thieves drove a truck through the parking lot, and were able to get away with a trailer and utility vehicle.

If you have any information on the crime, call Oklahoma City police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.