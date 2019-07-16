× Thieves allegedly target storage unit business in the middle of the night

OKLAHOMA CITY – Business owners are hoping for leads after they were targeted by thieves in the middle of the night.

Surveillance video at a storage unit business near Hefner and Broadway Extension captured two people breaking a lock on the business’ fence.

Officials say the thieves drove a truck through the parking lot, and were able to get away with a trailer and utility vehicle.

If you have any information on the crime, call Oklahoma City police.