× Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill estranged wife

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – A woman is in custody after investigators say she tried to hire a hitman to kill her estranged wife.

On July 10, deputies with the Major County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation involving 25-year-old Kandi Neilson.

Investigators say Neilson attempted to hire a hitman to kill her estranged wife and her estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

Two days later, Neilson was arrested.

She is facing a charge of solicitation of first-degree murder.