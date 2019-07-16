Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill estranged wife
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – A woman is in custody after investigators say she tried to hire a hitman to kill her estranged wife.
On July 10, deputies with the Major County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation involving 25-year-old Kandi Neilson.
Investigators say Neilson attempted to hire a hitman to kill her estranged wife and her estranged wife’s new boyfriend.
Two days later, Neilson was arrested.
She is facing a charge of solicitation of first-degree murder.
36.347967 -98.528161