Dark details emerge on the couple accused of murdering Edmond man

EDMOND, Okla. - Police say English was texting an alleged prostitute known as "Jessica Rabbitt" days before he was shot and killed inside his own home by her boyfriend in a jealous rage.

A Logan County couple not offering any mercy to Sawyer English.

George Watson and his girlfriend, Lindsi Mayabb, arrested in the 24-year-old’s murder.

Police say Watson killed him after finding out Mayabb and English slept together.

Now, new court documents explaining how it all unfolded.

English was in communication with a prostitute who called herself “Jessica Rabbitt” in the days leading up to his murder in late June.

Jessica Rabbitt’s name, who police confirmed as Mayabb, popped up on English’s phone 60 times.

Their last text was sent hours before he was killed.

Mayabb told police “Watson wanted to harm him” and she was giving English a heads up.

Within hours, Mayabb and Watson allegedly drove to his home, shot English several times in the back through a window, and sped off.

Court documents say the couple moved to Florida soon after the murder.

Watson’s landlord told police he grew suspicious when Watson’s rent was a week late.

Watson texted the landlord saying, “had had an emergency in California and might never come back.”

The landlord told detectives Watson lived with another woman, Mayabb, who he called his wife.

The break in the case came from a friend who English had shared Mayabb’s number with before his death.

Edmond detectives were able to ping both Mayabb and Watson’s cell phones, placing them at the scene of the crime in the early morning hours of June 24th.

The phone also tracked to St. Augustine, Florida where the name “Jessica Rabbitt” popped up on another escort website.

Undercover agents set up a sting.

Mayabb thought she was meeting a client at a hotel for sex.

Instead, she was meeting police where she and Watson were put in handcuffs.

Investigators say Watson’s trailer was found destroyed. Dog urine and feces were all over the floor while his animals were left alone with no food to die.

They’re being treated at a metro animal shelter.

Meanwhile, the murder weapon still hasn’t been found. The couple told police they buried it in Logan County.

The two face first-degree murder charges and are waiting to be transferred back to Oklahoma County Jail.