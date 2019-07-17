LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Rickey Medlocke, Johnny Van Zant, Michael Cartellone, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Lynyrd Skynyrd Oklahoma concert canceled
OKLAHOMA CITY – Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Oklahoma concert on August 10 has been canceled due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.
Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour August 10 show at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK has been canceled and not rescheduled.
Ticket holders can receive a refund at the point of purchase.
No details have been released on the scheduling conflict.