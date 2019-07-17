× Lynyrd Skynyrd Oklahoma concert canceled

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Oklahoma concert on August 10 has been canceled due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.

Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour August 10 show at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK has been canceled and not rescheduled.

Ticket holders can receive a refund at the point of purchase.

No details have been released on the scheduling conflict.