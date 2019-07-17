× Man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers at Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say what started as a simple trespassing call ended with several officers allegedly being assaulted by a suspect.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Walmart in the 2200 block of N.W. 23rd St. after a man was reportedly yelling at customers and staff members in the store.

When officers arrived, they found Scotty Mouton.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mouton was “in an aggravated state” and “would not stop yelling” at a Walmart employee.

As officers were trying to take Mouton into custody, they say he became verbally abusive toward police at the scene. After getting Mouton inside a patrol car, the affidavit states that he began kicking the back passenger side window.

Officers were trying to place violent prisoner restraints on Mouton when he allegedly spit in an officer’s face, kneed another officer in the chest twice and then grabbed one officer’s genitals through his pants. The affidavit states the suspect also tried to bite an officer and kick three officers at the scene.

Mouton was arrested on complaints of assault and battery upon a police officer and placing bodily fluids upon a government employee.