Man convicted of killing 5 family members accused of attacking prison staff

TULSA, Okla. – A man convicted of a horrific crime against his family is now facing new accusations of assault.

On July 22, 2015, authorities arrested Michael Bever, then 16, and his brother Robert Bever for the murder of five people.

Authorities discovered the bodies of 52-year-old David Bever, 44-year-old April Bever, a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy inside the family’s home.

A 13-year-old girl, who was stabbed but survived, told police that her eldest brothers had attacked her family.

The boys’ 2-year-old sister was found unharmed in the home, but investigators say their plan to kill her was interrupted. Robert also told detectives that Michael coerced their siblings out of locked rooms during the attack by pretending he was in danger.

According to testimony at the hearing, detectives say that Robert Bever wanted “to have some sort of fame or notoriety for being a serial killer.”

In 2017, Robert Bever pleaded guilty to the murder charges and was sentenced to life without parole.

After chilling testimony on the stand, a jury found Michael Bever guilty on all charges. He was sentenced to five life terms, which will run consecutively.

Now, it seems Robert Bever might be in more trouble with the law.

Court documents obtained by KJRH state that Robert Bever approached a psychological clinician and social services specialist from behind with a “sharpened instrument” at Joseph Harp Correctional Center.

Fortunately, staff members were able to grab Bever before anyone was seriously injured.