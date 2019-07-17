Mysterious smoke worries Ponca City residents after it sends 7 to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. - A cloud of smoke on Tuesday near the Phillips Refinery has some Ponca residents worried.

"First I thought it was something burning 'cause I saw a bunch of smoke but then I saw a cloud. The cloud was pretty dark," Ponca City resident, Patricia Hoffman talking about a large smoke cloud in the street between the Phillips 66 refinery and her house.

One resident called police after seeing the smoke:

"I'm over here at McFadden and Palm and the whole neighborhood is filled with smoke. It smells tar-y. Like tar or something burning. I don't know whether it's Conoco or- I mean, the smoke is so thick in here you can't hardly see to, you know, the other side of the street," said Ponca resident, Gary Winter.

"Big cloud of smoke about 12:30, 1 o'clock, it did smell really toxic though," said Monique Hamilton, Ponca resident.

Phillips 66 released this statement:

"At approximately 1:00 p.m. local time, a unit upset occurred at the Phillips 66 Ponca City Refinery, located at 1000 S. Pine Street, resulting in a brief release of catalyst which is used in the refining process. After the release, seven individuals from the community sought medical attention at a local emergency room and have since been released. Our emergency response team immediately responded to the incident. No external readings have been detected by monitoring equipment at our fenceline or adjacent community. The safety of our community, the environment, and our people are of the utmost importance to Phillips 66, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of this incident. For residents' awareness, our community hotline is (580) 767-7130."

We talked to one woman who didn’t want to go on camera. She was with 6 kids at the splash pad across from the refinery when she saw the cloud of smoke.

She said she immediately got a sore throat and that some of the children complained of throat and eye irritation.

She says they went to the Alliance Health Center in Ponca where they initially went inside the emergency room but then were all taken outside where first responders treated them.

Alliance Health released this statement,

"The Emergency Department at AllianceHealth Ponca City received seven patients yesterday that had been exposed to a catalyst released by Phillips 66 Refinery. All patients were treated and discharged in good condition. There were no acute health hazards associated with the catalyst."

CEO of AllianceHealth Ponca City, Chris Mendoza went on to say:

"As a team at AllianceHealth Ponca City, we work closely with our first responders and Emergency Management Services to be prepared for emergent situations. I would like to thank Phillips 66 and our local EMS for their quick response to the situation. I am extremely proud of our Emergency Department and staff for their teamwork and outstanding care for our patients.”

On Wednesday, the woman treated in the parking lot says she still has symptoms.

She told News 4 she spoke with several people associated with Phillips 66 and no one would tell her exactly what that catalyst was.

"It makes me kinda worried to live that close and that kinda worries me because my grandkids wanna come visit me or something it might be dangerous for them," said Patricia Hoffman.

News 4 talked to a representative from the DEQ on Wednesday.

She says no specific materials were mentioned in the initial report Phillips 66 filled.

We asked the Phillips spokesperson what specifically was the catalyst released.

She told us she didn’t have that information, but would try to get it. News 4 is still waiting for an answer.