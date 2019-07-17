News 4 viewer helps catch alleged thieves who attempted to steal man’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal man's car after a KFOR viewer sent in a tip to the victim, and police.

When News 4 first aired the story earlier this week, Brad Falkner had left his car running outside a music shop near NW 36th and Grand. Surveillance camera caught a blue Dodge Caliber pull up next to him. The man driving went inside while the woman sitting shotgun slid into Falkner's driver's seat and sped off.

But Falkner wasn't far behind. He ran after her and jumped into the passenger seat, then screamed at the woman until she got out. She ran back to the blue Caliber and the two made a get-away.

"Some people are ok just watching their car being driven off and stolen and I guess I wasn't," Falkner said.

Falkner thought that would be the end of it, but less than two days later he got a tip from someone who saw the story. They spotted the ca at a motel near I-240 and MacArthur Wednesday morning.

"I was nearly to work, turned around right away, drove down there," Falkner said. But he was beat to the punch by police. They were also tipped off that the two were there, and accused of another crime. The motel manager said the night before they broke into room and spent the night without paying.

Police identified the two as Miranda Gassett and Robert Warren.

"Took them into custody for breaking into the hotel as well as for stealing this man's car," said Oklahoma City Police public information officer Megan Morgan.

"The person who contacted me and the police initially saw the story and that's how they knew, that's how the recognized the Dodge Caliber," Falkner said.